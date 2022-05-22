Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.38 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

