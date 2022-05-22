Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has been benefitting from the enhancement of e-commerce channel and real estate optimization strategies. Also, emphasis on its in-house tech platform, rapid experimentation program, content-rich online experience and marketing strategies bode well. The company remains on track to invest nearly $350 million in the business in fiscal 2022, prioritizing on technology and supply chain initiatives that primarily support e-commerce growth. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased in the past 60 days. However, supply chain woes, material and labor shortages, capacity limitations and high advertising costs remain headwinds. During the fiscal fourth quarter, its Vietnam facility shutdown largely impacted the home furnishings business for children.”

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.74.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.98. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $104.94 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $108,043,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

