Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.17

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.17 and last traded at $95.61, with a volume of 2437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, Director Daniel G. Korte bought 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

