Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $238.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $319.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.66.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,659.90 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

