WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.78) to GBX 1,330 ($16.40) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.61) to GBX 1,230 ($15.16) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $787.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $60.24 on Thursday. WPP has a 12 month low of $57.61 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WPP by 340.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WPP by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

