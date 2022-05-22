XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $23.61

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $24.79. XPeng shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 106,657 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 5.39.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in XPeng by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

