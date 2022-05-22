Yatsen (YSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.38 million. On average, analysts expect Yatsen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YSG stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yatsen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

