YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. YETI has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

