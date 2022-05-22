Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.51. Inter Parfums posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

IPAR opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inter Parfums by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 16.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

