Zacks: Analysts Expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.95 Million

Analysts expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to announce $144.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $147.55 million. Azenta posted sales of $315.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full year sales of $585.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $590.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $680.09 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $698.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

