Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Medpace posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Medpace stock opened at $133.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.33. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.53.
About Medpace (Get Rating)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
