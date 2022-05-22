Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Medpace posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $133.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.33. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

