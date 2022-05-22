Zacks: Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to post $6.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.68 million and the lowest is $1.71 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $30.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $19.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 million to $35.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $47.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AnaptysBio by 48.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

