Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Hold

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.78 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.