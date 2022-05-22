Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Hold

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. Cutera has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $926.16 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $19,253,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the first quarter worth $15,956,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

