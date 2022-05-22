Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Sell

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.08) to €26.50 ($27.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.25) to €26.00 ($27.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.50 ($27.60) to €27.00 ($28.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $19.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $33.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

