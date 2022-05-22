Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Hold

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

EPRT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,995,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

