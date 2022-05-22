Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. SSR Mining has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,132,000 after buying an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after buying an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 169,767 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

