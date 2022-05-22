Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) to Hold

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. The company’s strong loans and deposits growth support its financials by driving its net interest income (NII). Also, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. It has progressed on its "Synovus Forward" initiative, which will lead to expense reduction and revenue benefits. However, rising expenses on account of technological investments might impede bottom-line growth. Significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans is worrisome. Capital deployment activities seem unsustainable amid high debt levels.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $277,159. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

