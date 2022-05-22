Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Buy

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

FENC opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

