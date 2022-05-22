Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) to “Buy”

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective (down from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

FURY opened at $0.59 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

