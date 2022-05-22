Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Necessity Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust. It focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S. The Necessity Retail REIT, formerly known as American Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -154.54%.

About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.