Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $12.64. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 89.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.