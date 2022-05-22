ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.40.

ZIM opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.62%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

