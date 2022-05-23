$109.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) will post $109.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the lowest is $108.70 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $94.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $445.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $446.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $511.75 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $513.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.