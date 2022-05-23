$17.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will post $17.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.94 billion and the highest is $18.60 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $73.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.34 billion to $74.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

NYSE C opened at $49.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,258,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

