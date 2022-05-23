$251.69 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to report $251.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.36 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $231.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $118,617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

