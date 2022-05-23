$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNM opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

