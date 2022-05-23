37,427 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.83 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.75.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $65,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,811 shares of company stock worth $3,124,124 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.