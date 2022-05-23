$403.00 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will report $403.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.27 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

