$53.95 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) to post sales of $53.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.51 million and the lowest is $50.98 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $52.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $219.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.57 million to $225.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $231.43 million, with estimates ranging from $213.28 million to $244.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE RPT opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $8,562,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in RPT Realty by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

