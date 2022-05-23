$54.63 Million in Sales Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $55.00 million. AvePoint posted sales of $45.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year sales of $240.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $241.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $304.93 million, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $316.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

AVPT stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $964.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $12,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

