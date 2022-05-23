65,743 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of JBG SMITH Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $24.97 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

