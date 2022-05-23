$7.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 billion and the highest is $7.72 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.21 billion to $30.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $309.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.