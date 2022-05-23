$74.79 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.67 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $70.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $300.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.94 million to $306.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $330.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ROIC opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

