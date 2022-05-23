76,190 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.46 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.