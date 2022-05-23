9,233 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $163.20 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $151.28 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

