Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 547.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.44 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $642.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $139.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.