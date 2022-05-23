Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 2,391 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

