Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

