Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,744,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

CMC opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

