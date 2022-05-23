Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $347,000 in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 92.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,688,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,131,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $83.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 549,371 shares of company stock valued at $46,040,916. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.