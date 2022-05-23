Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

