Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stake Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

