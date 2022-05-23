American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,874 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $106,947,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 312.4% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 637,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 937,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

