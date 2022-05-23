American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Position Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,064 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.33% of American Woodmark worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 307,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

AMWD opened at $50.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $834.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

