Analysts Issue Forecasts for REE Automotive Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REE Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $1.64 on Monday. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $524.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.20.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

