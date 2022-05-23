Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $155.36 on Monday. Target has a 12-month low of $150.89 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,011,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.