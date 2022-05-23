Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Celsius (CELH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH):

5/13/2022 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

5/11/2022 – Celsius was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Celsius had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $115.00 to $100.00.

5/11/2022 – Celsius had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $113.50 to $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.66 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

