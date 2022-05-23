Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stryker (SYK)

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $280.00.

5/2/2022 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – Stryker was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/2/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $296.00 to $280.00.

4/29/2022 – Stryker had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $290.00.

4/18/2022 – Stryker had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $273.00 to $278.00.

4/12/2022 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Stryker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SYK stock opened at $232.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.86. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Stryker Co alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.