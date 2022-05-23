Analyzing Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31% Covalon Technologies 81.96% 6.91% 3.91%

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Covalon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 3,470.23 -$40.33 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $15.54 million 2.34 $18.58 million $0.67 2.09

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Better Therapeutics and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 920.41%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. Its products include wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative products; and infection management products. The company offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company's direct sales force. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians' offices. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

